Team Ikate at the weekend emerged the winner of the maiden EKO Disco Team Tennis tournament which took place at the Ikoyi club 1938.

Team ikoyi finished with a total of 10 points against Team Anifowoshe’s 7.

The 10-day tournament had eight teams on parade, thrilling fans of the game at the elite club.

Team Ademola, Team Fowler, Team Badagry, Team Ijora, Team Igbo- Efon and Team Lekki took part in the competition.

Chairman of the Ikoyi Club tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, said he was happy with the standard of the competition.

Okubena said: “ It was a very nice competition with high standards. I am alao glad that club members had a great rime in the past two weeks.

“The quality of tennis witnessed was very high and we expect to stage more competitions as the year rolls to an end.

“We appreciate Eko Disco, our sponsors, and we hope to continue the partnership