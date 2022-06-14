Team Ikorodu has emerged winner of the second edition of the Checkers Custard Football Cup 2022 after defeating Team Mushin 4-2.

The 2022 edition of the one-day, one-match tournament held on Saturday June 11 at Eagle Club, Surulere, Lagos and as is tradition, players and enthusiasts from the FMCG’s factory facility in Ikorodu, Lagos and admin branch in Mushin, Lagos enjoyed themselves to the fullest.

Team Mushin players tackled Team Ikorodu effectively as co-employees, friends and other spectators added zest to the outing by cheering with much fanfare but at the end, it was the Ikorodu side that triumphed 4-2 to clinch this year’s coveted trophy.

It was an opportunity for the employees of Checkers Africa Limited, producer’s of the Checkers Custard range, to slog it out for the winning trophy.

In his welcome speech, the CEO, Mr. Karan Checker said: “Checkers Africa Limited wishes to encourage the game of football and is also ready to sponsor any resoundingly talented player to the very highest level.”

