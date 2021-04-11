By Paul Erewuba, Benin

Team FCT and Team Lagos will today at the Uniben pitch lockhorns in one of the semi final matches in men’s football event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020.

Lagos which finished second in group B are the defending champions, and will attempt to attain same feat that made them win in Abuja in the 2018 edition.

In the other semi final, Team Edo will meet Team Imo in what pundits have described as titanic. The finalists will move to the Western Boys High School for the gold medal game.