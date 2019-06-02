Former Super Eagles midfielder, Garba Lawal has said the Flying Eagles could bounce back into the U20 World Cup in Poland, if they believe in themselves.

The Flying Eagles managed to zoom into the Round of 16 after they held the Ukraine U20 team to a 1-1 draw in their final group game on Thursday.

The Paul Aigbogun-coached Eagles are billed to face Senegal tomorrow. However, Lawal has appealed to Nigerian fans not to write-off the team.

“The second round is very important, it is key. We have to give them chance. We must not write them off yet; you never can tell. Football is like the proverbial biscuit, you never can tell where it could break from. We have to fight well against Senegal because there is no chance to make amends once you get it wrong. If you want to go far from here now, you have to win every game,” he state