The Nigerian junior cycling team arrived in Germany on Tuesday, ahead of the World Junior Cycling Track Championship, slated for Aug. 14 to Aug. 18.

The Media Officer of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Dorcas Jonah, made the announcement in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said the cycling team was made up of four males and four females.

Jonah quoted the President of the CFN, Giandomenico Massari, as saying that the team would participate in 11 events in the championship.

The events are Team Sprint, Team Pursue, Point Race, 1 km Time Trial, Time Sprint, Time Pursue, Scratch Race, Point Race, Kering, Omnium and Individual Pursue.

The cyclists representing Nigeria are Male Junior: Shedrack Egundor, Temple Okeyah, Vitalis Bethel and Timileyn Johnson while for the Women Junior are Grace Ayuba, Happiness Ernest, Mary Samuel and Taiwakalt Yekin.(NAN)