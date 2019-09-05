Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to come up with the right technology and innovations that will assist the country address its infrastructural deficits saying, “Nigerian problems require uniquely Nigerian solutions.”

Buhari made the call, yesterday, when he received a delegation of the NSE led by its President, Adekunle Mokuolu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said the task of reversing the country’s infrastructural deficit was one that required the participation of indigenous engineers and technology, noting that the government had put in place policies that favors local content and capacity development.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said: “The foundations of any developed, competitive and prosperous society are based on good education and quality infrastructure. Many nations we look up to are those with adequate and accessible infrastructure, power and water resources.

“They achieved these by embracing engineering and of course, engineers. Over the years, Nigerian engineers have been recognised globally for carrying out amazing and impactful projects. Unfortunately, this is not the case here at home as for decades, the enabling environment was simply not provided for these innovative and creative professionals to flourish and showcase our country as an engineering hub,” he said.

President Buhari urged the engineers to look inward in showcasing their knowledge and skill in a way that will directly impact the nation.

“In the past four years, we focused on reversing this trend by introducing policies that will create the enabling environment for engineers to succeed and thrive.

“We introduced Executive Orders and embarked on several infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects. As a government, we also prioritised local content in our procurement processes,” he said.

Buhari asked the engineers to continue to support the government at all levels to build a more prosperous society.

Mokuolu commended the President for expressing his belief in local capacity in 2009 at an NSE conference and following up with Executive Orders, appointments and recognition of the regulatory council to further encourage engineers in partnering with the government to develop the country.