Nigerian athlete, Divine Oduduru joins the growing list of athletes Visa is supporting in their pursuit of success at the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Team Visa athletes were selected based on their expected demonstration of strong competitive performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, regardless of nationality and background. They were selected based on their personal journey, competitive achievements and community involvement. In talent, as well as character, its members represent Visa’s values of acceptance, partnership and inclusion.

Oduduru is the second fastest athlete in Africa after finishing 100 metres race in 9.86 seconds and 200 meters in 19.73 seconds at the NCAA championships this year. He actively began his career in 2007 and had since gone on to set groundbreaking records at both local and international levels. The Nigerian sprint sensation broke into limelight five years ago at the 2014 World Junior Athletic Championship and recently made his debut as a pro-athlete at World Championship Diamond’s league with active preparations underway for his participation at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Speaking on the signing, Oduduru, said: “Joining other athletes from across the world as part of Team Visa has been a dream come true for me. As a track and field athlete, having a strong support system is important and so it means so much to me to have a partner in my corner that provides me with the same opportunities as other athletes competing in Tokyo 2020. I am very proud and honoured to be representing Nigeria and Team Visa at the Olympics next year.