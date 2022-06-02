As the conference phase of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship finals winds down, representatives have continued to emerge ahead of the national finals holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos from June 25 to July 01, 2022.

St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State defeated Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, Azu-Ebonyi, Ebonyi State while in the boys’ category, King Amachree Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State defeated Bishop Dimieari Grammar School, Obom, Bayelsa State to both emerge from the Equatorial Conference.

The Equatorial Conference was hosted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu from the 21st to the 27th of May 2022. Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State, and Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT have emerged champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the Central Conference.

