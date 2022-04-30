Hostiles resume on 10th May, 2022 as the second round of Mark D Basketball Championship tagged “Sweet 16,” dunks off at the indoor hall of MKO Abiola stadium,Abuja.

The draws ceremony held on Thursday online, saw the 16 qualified teams grouped into four groups,with 4 teams in each group.

Group 1 has Mo Heat,Delta Force,Bayelsa Waves and Police Baton.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Group 2 has Kano Pillars Plateau Peaks,Gombe Bulls and Nile University Spartans.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Group 3 has Nigeria Customs, Novena Heartlanders, Hot Coal Ballers and Apa Flames.

Group 4 has FCT Hard Rockers, Kwara Falcons,NSCDC Defenders and Suleja Bulldogs.