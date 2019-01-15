Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

It was a weekend of sorrow and agony in Ekiti State. No fewer than 15 people were dispatched to their early graves on Saturday night when a truck veered into a market in Iworoko-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, according to residents of the area.

Daily Sun learnt that the truck suddenly lost control at about 8:45pm and rammed into a market in the centre

of the town. In the ensuing chaos, it crushed three shops and a commercial mini bus which had some passengers on board. One of the shops, a barbing saloon, had residents and students charging their cell phones inside it. They were all trapped in the accident.

Among the 15 persons killed were students of the Ekiti State University, (EKSU), a corps member, residents, traders in the area and a mother and her child.

The on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) inadvertently prevented more deaths and saved many students of EKSU from perishing in the incident. Residents claimed that the market, which the truck ran into, was always crowded with students when the school was in session.

When Daily Sun visited the scene of the accident on Sunday morning, a huge crowd of sympathisers had gathered at the scene with some wailing while others cursed profusely.

The trailer crushed a commercial minibus popularly called ‘akoto.’ Bags of rice, some of which had posters of the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Tayo Alasoadura, littered the scene.

A bereaved youth, who was wielding a cutlass, suddenly began cutting open the bags of rice, throwing away their contents. But for the intervention of some elderly people, he would have destroyed all the bags of rice in anger.

The mob at the scene chased away a towing truck of the state’s transport office, which got to the market by 8am, saying that it had come too late to rescue the victims. They stoned the vehicle, forcing the driver to zoom off.

They also made attempts to chase away the advance security team of the deputy governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, but were intimidated by the presence of heavily-armed security operatives who later escorted to the deputy governor to the scene.

Speaking with the chiefs and angry youths of the community, the deputy governor, who represented Governor Kayode Fayemi, said: “The state governor condoles with the families of those who have lost dear ones. We pray for their souls to rest on peace. Government will also ensure that those who were wounded have their hospital bills taken care of. We will also take care of other things.

“However, we appeal to our youths to calm down and not cause trouble. No one wishes for this kind of tragedy to happen. And no amount of anger and violence will bring back the dead. So let us be calm. The governor would have been here himself but he is on some national assignment. He has assured that the state would take care of all casualties in the accident.”