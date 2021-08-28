From Gyang Bere, Jos

Sixteen corpses of those who were killed last Wednesday by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State were buried on Saturday amidst tears and anguish.

Sunday Sun learned that procession with the bodies of the victims, commenced at about 7:30am on Saturday from the Jos University Teaching hospital (JUTH) to the burial ground at the Zangam community was peaceful and full of sober reflection.

Relations of the deceased, who cried and wailed in utter disbelieved as they watch the bodies of their parents, women, children and grandparents lowered into the grave.

Among the 16 corpses buried, five are members of the same family who were butchered and killed by the Fulani bandits.

Sadly, 17 corpses who were roasted like chicken were buried on Wednesday morning shortly after the killings took place. 12 out of the 15 were members of the same family who were luck up in one room, killed and set ablaze.

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo expressed his displeasure over the mass killings and urged Christians in the state to defend themselves.

He called for calm and urged the youths to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and channel their energy towards protecting their communities.

Ateker Pada Bitrus, who escaped narrowly lost nine members of his family.

Bitrus recounts his horrible experience in pains as he described the violence unleashed on the community as preventable.

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Youth Wing, Pharm Mark Moses urged government to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting and defending defenseless citizens.

He said there is need for government and security agencies to prevent future attacks in any parts of the state.

