Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The remains of 11 victims of Wednesday’s attacks, by bandits, on communities in Kankara and Dan-Musa Local Government Areas of Katsina State were laid to rest in the metropolis, after a funeral attended by the Emir of Katsiuna, Dr. Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, yesterday.

A Toyota Hiace bus and a Volkswagen Golf car were used to convey the corpses from the affected villages to Katsina, as thousands of sympathisers thronged the palace for the funeral.

Chief Imam of Katsina, Muhammadu Mustapha, led the funeral prayers and the corpses were later interred at the Dan Takon cemetery.

Bandits had launched attacks on about seven communities in the two local government areas, the latest in the spate of bloody campaigns by the hoodlums.

The wave of banditry in the state has remained seemingly unsurmountable; in spite of various security efforts involving the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army.

Katsina State Police Command had deployed members of the special squad referred to as Operation Puff Adder, from the Inspector General of Police, to various parts of the state, to checkmate activities of bandits and kidnappers operating in at least eight out of the 34 local government areas.

The local government areas described as frontline locations collectively said to be a haven for bandits and cattle rustlers, in Katsina state are Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Dan-Musa, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Kankara and parts of Kafur.