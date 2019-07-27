Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The remains of Mr. Olugbenga Adesina, a staff of the Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos, was, yesterday, committed to mother earth in his hometown, Ipele, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The late Adesina was, until his death, the Secretary/Personal Assistant to the Managing Director/Editor in Chief of The Sun Publishing Company Limited. In his sermon at the funeral service held in honour of Adesina, Pastor Dayomola Nehemiah of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Wonderland, Lagos, charged every individual to live like Jesus Christ and to serve God with all their resources. He said every individual will die and therefore enjoined the people to live like they will not see the following day.

The cleric lamented that the death of Adesina was shocking and unexpected, adding that the death of righteous people is pleasant in the sight of God. According to him, the deceased had completed his race on earth and his deeds while on earth will speak for him on the judgment day when he will stand before God to give account of all his deeds on earth.

Describing the late Adesina as a faithful and dedicated member of his church, Nehemiah said the deceased served faithfully as Financial Secretary of his church for four years without any blemish. The cleric who said that the church lost Adesina when he was most needed, maintained that the church would miss his dedication to work and love for others. He charged the family he left behind to rely on God and cast their burdens on him, urging them not to rely on men for anything.