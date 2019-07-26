Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The remains of Mr Olugbenga Adesina, a staff of the Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos were committed to mother earth in his hometown, Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The late Adesina was until his death the Secretary/Personal Assistant to the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Company Limited.

In his sermon at the funeral service held in honour of Adesina, Pastor Dayomola Nehemiah of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Wonderland, Lagos, charged every individual to live like Jesus Christ and serve God with all their resources.

He said every individual will die and therefore enjoined the people to live like they will not see the following day.

The cleric lamented that the death of Adesina was shocking and unexpected, adding that the death of righteous people is pleasant in the sight of God.

According to him, the deceased had completed his race on earth and his deeds while on earth would speak for him on the judgment day when he would stand before God to give account of all his deeds on earth.

Describing the late Adesina as a faithful and dedicated member of his church, Nehemiah said the deceased served faithfully as financial secretary of his church for four years without any blemish.

The cleric who said that the church lost Adesina when he was most needed, maintained that the church would miss his dedication to work and love for others.

He charged the family he left behind to rely on God and cast their burdens on him, urging them not to rely on men for anything.

“You should believe in God and believe that God is able to fill the vacum that was created by the death of your love one. God is able to take the children to where He has destined for them and make the glory of the family to shine,” he said.

The management of the Sun Publishing Company Limited was represented by the General Manager, Operations, Mr Damola Olajumoke, Senior Audit Manager, Mr Johnson Ogwumuke, General Counsel, Mr Obinna Kalu and Assistant Manager Human Resources, Mr Zuberu Kanabe.

Speaking on behalf of the management, Mr Olajumoke said the company shared in the grief of the family and assured that the company would not neglect the family.

Olajumoke who presented the condolence letter of the company to the family, urged the widow and children to continue to trust in God and rely on Him always.

He said the entire management and staff of the company were shocked by the untimely death of Adesina, who he described as a diligent and dedicated person.