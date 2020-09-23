An Army commander, Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako who died after he sustained serious injuries during a fight with Boko Haram insurgents has been buried at a military cemetery in Maiduguri

Bako, a commander of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, sustained fatal injuries during an operation against Boko Haram insurgents at Dambo Local Government in the southern part of Borno on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died on Monday

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai while giving a citation of the late commander during the burial at Maimalari Cemetery on Tuesday, described him as an extra-ordinary military officer.

“He was an extra-ordinary officer and highly respected by his colleagues and senior. He died in active service while leading troops in clearance operation,” he said

He recalled how the commander led operations against Boko Haram in some communities in Borno and Yobe states. He said the officer was instrumental to the successes of troops in decimating the insurgents and recapturing towns of Buni-Yadi, Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government, Yobe State and Alagarno in Borno State.

“He was instrumental in no small measure to the defeat of Boko Haram in Yobe and Borno. He led several attacks against the terrorists,” the army chief said at the grave side.