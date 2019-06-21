Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tears flowed freely last Saturday as family members and associates of the late reggae legend, Oseloke Augustine Onwubuya aka Ras Kimono gathered at his graveside to honour him.

The solemn ceremony, which held at Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, was part of activities marking the one-year anniversary of the musician’s death on June 10, 2018.

Among those present were Kimono’s close associate, Gideon Nwaomu, Phil Ehizibue; and relatives including Afam Ugah, Ochei Odiakose, Austin Elumelu, the Ozoma of Onicha-Olona; and President General of Yoruba community in Delta State, Otunba Ayoola Fafowora.

In an emotion-laden voice, Nwaomu said they were at the graveside to keep the memory of the legend alive. “We have come here to remember our brother, friend and father. The lion who rose from this village and became a super star. Last Monday, it was exactly one year when he left us. That is why we are here to spend some time with him,” Nwaomu stated.

Kimono breathed his last after over 35 years on stage. He was 60 years. His albums such as Under Pressure, Natty Get Jail and Rum-Bar-Stylee were hits, which ruled the music scene in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. His last record, Stop the Senseless Killing was a passionate plea and admonition to Nigerians to stop the senseless killings ravaging the country.