THE remains of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti were yesterday laid to rest amidst tears.

Bishop of Akure diocese of the Anglican Communion, Simeon Borokini charged the people to always prepare for death, irrespective of their position or status.

In his sermon entitled: “Prepare to meet your God,” he said there were two ways by which people would exit the world: death and rapture.

Describing death as inevitable, Borokini who drew inspiration from John chapter 14, said every human being will taste death, stressing that death is not the end of human race but the begining of another journey to a world of no end.

He declared that only God could comfort the family the deceased left behind, expecially her father, Chief Fasoranti and therefore enjoined them to count on God, who, he said could turn their tears to joy.

“Jesus is the only comforter, so we must all have Him. Unless we have Jesus, there is no comfort. Jesus is the only way to eternity. He is the only one that can guarantee eternal life for us. In Him, we have hope of eternal life.”

The cleric admonished the bereaved family to put their trust in God and rely on Him totally, just as he called on government to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country, stressing that God will destroy every blood sucking force in the country.

“Do we still have leaders in this country? Do we still have credible and dependable people who have integrity in this country? Why then is there no end to killing in this country? As a nation we should look unto God for mercy and our government should do the needful?” “We all have a limited time to spend on earth. It doesn’t matter how long we live, we will all die one day. Everyone including governors, senators and the bandits will give account of what they do on earth on the judgment day.” He described deceased as a rare gem.

“We are gathered to bid our sister farewell. We have lost an icon in Ondo State and Nigeria at large.” The Bishop specifically prayed God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the country the wisdom to end insecurity in the country, saying, “no one is safe again. We all live with threat of killing.”

Mrs. Olakunrin was allegedly murdered by Fulani herdsmen at Kajola village, along Benin/Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Killers are yet to be found two weeks after.

Meanwhile, Governors in the South West, yesterday, rose from a meeting in Akure pledging a new security architecture that would address the security challenges in the region.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on behalf of other governors, said the meeting was to deliberate extensively on the technical committee report arising from last month’s summit in Ibadan.