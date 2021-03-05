By Tosin Ajirire And Tony Ogaga

Amidst tears and gnashing of teeth, iconic broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, was laid to rest on Thursday at a cemetery in Agege, Lagos.

Daba, who died on Wednesday after a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer, was buried according to Islamic rites. The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) had announced his death via a tweet: “Sad News: Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba is dead. He died this evening (Wednesday) after a long and excruciating battle with leukemia and prostate cancer. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Perfect Peace #RIPSadiqDaba.”

Sadiq Daba came to prominence in the late ‘70s when he featured in a TV series, Cockcrow at Dawn. He later starred in some movies including Kunle Afolayan’s October 1, which earned him an award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards some years ago.

However, since he passed away, tributes have been pouring in for the fallen thespian. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday described the death of Daba as a huge loss to the nation. He lauded the pioneering role of the deceased, along with his contemporaries, in nurturing the Nigerian movie industry to its present towering status as the second largest movie industry in the world. He also condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed God to grant repose to his soul.

The cock ’ll no longer crow at dawn

–Atiku, ex VP

It’s sad that the cock will no longer crow at dawn. Sadiq Daba thanks for the joy brought into our homes. May your sins be forgiven and your memories be blessings.

Great loss to Nigeria

–Mabel Oboh, ex-broadcaster/actress

Sadiq Daba’s death is a great loss to Nigeria. He was a friend and colleague I have known for over 30 years, In 2017, we worked with Dr. Ojei-Odumakin and Sonny Irabor in the #savesadiq project. Now it seems it was all a waste, and it is so heart breaking the cold hands of death finally got him. Rest in peace great soul.

You did it your own way

–Kate Henshsaw, actress

Rest on Uncle Daba. You did it your own way. I grew up watching you in Cock Crow At Dawn. I celebrate your immense contributions to the film and broadcast industry. Rest in peace.

He had tremendous humour

–Tee Mac Omatsola Iseli, flutist

He was a great man blessed with good humour. It is sad but we have been expecting it. In 1983, I had a contract for the Tee Mac Show on NTA and we worked together. We used to go drink beer and eat banga soup together. He had no ego issues and was a very dedicated staff. NTA was his home.

He was such a wonderful soul

-Ejike Asiegbu, actor

It was a shock! He survived a harrowing illness last year and when we thought he was out of the woods, he died! He was such a wonderful soul. We spoke regularly. I called him Uncle Sadiq Daba. He was always interested in what you were doing and always updating you on what he was up to. He loved Nigerian old school music. I had cause to work with him as an actor when he was producing telenovelas at NTA, and his stories were refreshing. He matched his journalistic skills with his professional training. He would be missed!