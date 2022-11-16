By Sunday

Members and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly broke down in tears on Wednesday as the Speaker, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, received the body of Abdul-Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, who died in Jos, the Plateau State on Tuesday.

Olawale’s remains arrived at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in the afternoon, and were immediately conveyed to his residence in a motorcade that involved Dr. Obasa, lawmakers, the Lagos State Legislators Wives Association (LASLEWA), friends, family, well wishers and associates of the deceased.

The body was later moved to the Ebony Vaults, where the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, joined the crowd of mourners.

The body was later buried according to Islamic rites.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Tuesday announced the demise of the lawmaker, who, until his death represented Mushin Constituency 2 and chaired the House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations.

A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Setonji David, said: “This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time.”