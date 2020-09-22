From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Tears as remains of the late army commander, Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako was buried at a military cemetery in Maiduguri.

Bako, a commander of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, sustained fatal injuries during an operation against Boko Haram at Dambo Local Government in the southern part of Borno on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died on Monday

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai while giving a citation of the late commander during the burial at Maimalari Cemetery on Tuesday, described him as an extra-ordinary military officer.

“He was an extra-ordinary officer and highly respected by his colleagues and senior. He died in active service while leading troops in clearance operation,” he said.

He recalled how the commander led operations against Boko Haram in some communities in Borno and Yobe states. He said the officer was instrumental to the successes of troops in decimating the insurgents and recapturing towns of Buni-Yadi, Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government, Yobe State and Alagarno in Borno State.

“He was instrumental in no small measure to the defeat of Boko Haram in Yobe and Borno. He led several attacks against the terrorists,” the army chief said at the grave side.

At a brief military ceremony shortly after the burial, the COAS presented an army flag to the representative of the deceased wife as a symbol of honor. The wife could not attend the burial rites as she was said to be on admission in the hospital after hearing the news of her husband demise.

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum announced donation of N20 million to support the education of the deceased children and a “befitting house.” He said the learnt the officer did not own a house.

“The death of Col Bako is a sad news not only to the family but to the entire people of Borno. He will be remembered for his gallantry for fighting Boko Haram in Borno and Yobe states,” he said.

Col Bako was said to have carried out a clearing operation against Boko Haram in Damboa. Sources said he was successfully operated by a team of doctors in the military hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and was stable to the point of performing early morning prayers on Monday. His condition reportedly relapsed and he gave up the ghost. He was buried according to Islamic rites.