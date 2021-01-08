By Damilola Fatunmise & Ayodele Lawal

Barely a week after prolific moviemaker, Chiko Ejiro succumbed to the cold hands of death, the grim riper struck yet another blow claiming another Nollywood veteran, Orisabunmi (Deaconess Folake Aremu) on Wednesday, Dec. 6 thus throwing the industry into mourning again. This is coming a few months after her husband, another Nollywood veteran, Jimoh Aliu died.

Consequently, for her colleagues in Nollywood, it has been an avalanche of tears, pain and sorrow as they poured out their hearts in emotional tributes for the fallen thespian who passed on aged 60.

We lost a rare gem-Asewotoremecca, actress

We lost a rare gem! This life is truly vanity upon vanity. May your beautiful soul rest in peace. You will be missed. I am in complete shock! Only God giveth and taketh so we can’t question His doings. Adieu Orishabunmi!

She was a great thespian– Jide Kosoko, actor

Orisabunmi came, played her part and role very well. She was very good at role interpretation and she contributed immensely in uplifting the Yoruba movie industry. The way she interpreted her role in Arelu among other movies was legendary! She was humble and has a forgiving spirit. May the Lord give her family the fortitude to bear the loss and may God forgive her, her sins.

I’m shell shocked! Adebayo Salami, actor

Please I can not talk about her because her death is shocking. I am in great shock please and I am yet to terms with this sad occurence. This is a big loss to the movie industry.

This is unbelievable -Rammey Shitta- Bay

It is shocking because we didn’t expect her to die at this time .When I heard this morning I did not believe it until I called her phone and someone else picked it. This is unbelievable.

Foluke Daramola

Rest in peace Orishabunmi. Love is all we need.

Rest in peace- Kunle Afod

The industry has lost a rare gem! May her gentle soul rest in peace. Orishabunmi, you have left this sinful world early rather early. May you find peace in the bosom of the Lord.

Rest in peace Mama Orisabunmi-Taiwo Ibikunle

What a rude shock and a way to start 2021. Rest in peace Mama Orishabunmi. Tributes to Orisabunmi.

I am overwhelmed with shock!-Wunmi Toriola, actress

This is sad! I am totally overwhelmed with shock! Rest in peace legend. May God grant you eternal rest.

This is a sad loss-Lola Margaret , actress

This is a sad loss. Who are we to question God? Rest on Orishabunmi. Your legacy lives on.

Actress Ewatomi

You left without saying goodbye mama, why? Rest in peace.

Femi Adebayo

What a great loss to the Industry at large. Rest in peace Madam Orishabunmi.