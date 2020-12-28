From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has described former Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff, late Gen. Domkat Yah Bali (rtd) as a patrotic Nigerian who contributed immensely to nation building.

Olonisakin disclosed this on Monday in Jos during the funeral service of late Gen. Bali, held at the Church of Christ in Nations Headquarters Jos, Plateau State.

“Gen. Bali was a gentleman, his demise is indeed a great loss not only to the Arm Forces of Nigeria where he rose to occupy the position of the Defence Minister and Chief of Defence Staff and to his community and the nation at large.”

He appreciated all that came to honour Gen. Bali who he said was a distinguished General.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong described late Bali as a truthful and sincere man who contributed immensely in addressing security challenges in Plateau and Nigeria.

“Bali was our worthy son and patrotic Nigerian who led by good example and left good legacies for our younger generation to follow.

“General Bali never bring shame to us rather he made us proud, he work for peace and advised for tolerance and peaceful co-existance.

“Although he has gone to be with his maker but his legacies shall remain with us forever. At the appropriate time the state shall do the needful to keep his memory alive and we advocate that the Federal Government should do the same.”

Lalong noted that Plateau people love their tradition and culture and wouldn’t one anyone to tamper with it.

Chairman of Tarok Elders Council, Canon Selchang Miner (Rtd) said Bali was a man with human humility who served Nigeria with sincerity and high sense of commitment.

Miner said the deceased was highly respected and was a foundation member of the Tarok Elders Council whose wise counsel shape them better.

He noted that Bali was a national moral compass and a promoter of unity who was a God’s gift to Tarok nation and Nigeria.

Wife of the deceased, Esther Bali said she is consoled in the fact that her husband is resting in the Lord due to his commitment and good legacies he left behind.