From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The corpse of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors at the age of 93 in the early hours of today, has been brought to his palace at Popoyemoja, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Some of the sympathisers at the palace burst into tears when the corpse was brought into the palace premises in an ambulance of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The corpse was immediately taken into the chambers and only few people were allowed to enter before the door was closed. Other sympathisers stood outside mourning the demise of the paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

Oba Adetunji became Olubadan in March 2016 after the demise of hia predecessor, Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I.

But it could not be immediately confirmed the time that his corpse would be interred according to Islamic rites.