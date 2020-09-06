Felix Ikem, Nsukka

More than three months after his demise, the remains of late Senator Fidelis Okoro, former Senator that represented Enugu North Senatorial District, were laid to rest, Friday, at his country home Ihe-agu Nru in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state.

In his tribute, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North senatorial district, described Okoro as a grassroots politician who helped the district in various ways.

“During his time, Okoro used his position to put many people from the district into positions of authority in the country. It’s unfortunate that few people who did not benefit from him try to label him as a bad politician,” he said.

Also, Dr Pat Asadu, representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South in House of representatives, said the late Okoro was a good grassroots politician who encouraged him to join politics.

“In 1999, he came to my clinic and encouraged me to join politics. And that was how I joined politics. Today, I am a ranking federal legislator,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Fidelis Okoro (Junior), expressed gratitude to Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State and the entire country for identifying with the family during the moment of pains and grief.

He said he was overwhelmed by the number of dignitaries from Enugu State and outside the state that attended the burial.