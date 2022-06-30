From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Family, friends and well wishers wept profusely as Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna buried another Priest, Rev. Father Vitus Borogi who was killed by terrorists on his farm penultimate Saturday in Kaduna.

Late Rev Fr Vitus Borogo was killed on June 25, 2022 while his brother CY Borogo was kidnapped by his abductors.

The priests of the Kaduna Archdiocese led a peaceful protest after the funeral mass of the slain priest with some of them carrying inscriptions like; ‘we are priest and not terrorists’, ‘government should secure Nigerians’, ‘anyone who kill lost his/her right to life’, ‘justice must be served’ , ‘do we still have a government’ and many others.

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso noted that Nigerians are prisoners in their own country because of persistent attacks and killings in Nigeria.

He said Nigerians are traumatized and at the stage of loosing hope, lamenting that some Nigerians have no reason to live again because of the way things are going on in this country.

“I feel devastated, it is so painful that within one year I have buried 3 priests who died in the hands of these bandits, the most painful one was late Fr. Aketeh whose burial took place last three weeks without his corpse”.

He said “over my 60 years of age we have not seen it this bad as it is now, even during the civil war it was not bad as it is now. Something is wrong with leadership of this country, we live in confusion in this country “.

“We no longer have tears in our eyes because the source of our tears have dried up because of constant crying. We have also lost our voices because when you talk nobody listens, you cry nobody hears your cry, but we will not loose hope, one day God will wipe our tears”

Bishop Ndagoso advised that government should recruit young people who are willing to safeguard this country, adding that there are so many millions of young men who are willing to defend their land.

He further said “any politician who can not secure Nigerians should not vying for any political position, it is better the person withdraw from the race”.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of the Indigenous Priests of Kaduna, Rev. Fr Joseph Gandu called on the government to secure lives and property of Nigerians, maintaining that it is their social responsibility.

He noted that nobody have any right to kill one another, adding that human beings are major assets of this country before any other assets.

END.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android