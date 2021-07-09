It was tears, sorrow and deep anguish at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOA) as the remains of renowned televangelist and founder of the Church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, was interred in the church premises in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The 57-year-old prophet was buried in the premises of his church in the presence of his widow, Evelyn; his children, family members, church members and other loved ones.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Adeyeye; and other guests were in attendance at the interment service.

Joshua was buried after a week-long funeral service which climaxed on Friday afternoon.

Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, had planned to celebrate his 58th birthday on June 12, 2021, before he died on June 5, 2021.

He hailed from Arigidi Akoko, in Ondo State, and founded the Synagogue Church in 1987. The church, which has its headquarters in Lagos, accommodates over 15,000 worshipers per gathering. The church currently has branches in Ghana, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Greece.

Joshua was one of the richest and philanthropic pastors in Nigeria; he was estimated to worth over $15m in 2011, according to Forbes.

Earlier the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, while paying tribute to the late Prophet said the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, popularly called TB Joshua, is a loss to the entire world.

Akeredolu who spoke at the service said the late clergy left indelible prints and impacts which are visible in many parts of the world.

He recalled how the late pastor reached out to him after his election victory, adding that Pastor RB Joshua really touched lives in Ondo state.

