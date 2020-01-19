Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lieutenant Gen. Jeremiah Useni has described the late President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Alexander Lar as an ambassador of peace who Plateau State and Nigeria will miss his words of wisdom.

Gen. Useni disclosed this on Saturday during the funeral service of late Dr. Alexander Lar who died at the age of 90, held at COCIN headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

“The deceased is a man of peace who lived an upright live, certainly, Plateau people and Nigeria will missed his words of wisdom and peace.”

Senator Jonah David Jang, who was the former governor of Plateau State, described late Alexander Lar as God’s general who has gone home to rest.

“The deceased has finished the race and kept the faith. Anyone who came in contact with the deceased has a testimony to tell, his wise counsel will be greatly missed and he left a legacy of peace and fulfilled life.”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by Secretary to Government of Plateau State (SGS) Prof. Danladi Atu said that active involvement of late Alexander Lar in the work of God has shaped so many lives.

He said Plateau would miss his wise counsel and wisdom in shaping many activities with regards to the enthronement of sustainable peace and development in the state.

COCIN President, Rev. Dachollom Datiri said the church and the family should find consolation in God because late Alexander Lar has finished his race and is resting with the Lord.

“The home call of Baba Lar took all of us in the COCIN Board of Trustee by surprise. We paid our last visit to him as a board on 18 November,2019 and how we rejoiced as we prayed with him thanking God for how he was fast regaining his health.”

Baba Alexander Lar died on the 3 January, 2020 and was laid to rest in his home village, Tillam located few miles from Langtang North Local Government Area.