Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has decribed the late President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Alexander Lar as an ambassador of peace who whise words of wisdom Plateau State and Nigeria will missed dearly.

Gen. Useni disclosed this on Saturday during the funeral service of late Dr. Alexander Lar who died at the age of 90, held at COCIN headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

“The deceased was a man of peace who lived an upright live; certainly, Plateau people and Nigeria will missed his words of wisdom and peace.”

Former governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang decribed late Alexander Lar as God’s general who had gone home to rest.

“The deceased has finished the race and kept the faith. Anyone who came in contact with the deceased has a testimony to tell – his wise counsel will be greatly missed and he left a legacy of peace and fulfilled life.”

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, represented by Secretary to Government of Plateau State (SGS) Prof. Danladi Atu said that the active involvement of late Alexander Lar in the work of God had shape so many lives.

He said Plateau would missed his wise counsel and wisdom in shaping many activities with regard to the enthronement of sustainable peace and develompent in the state.

COCIN President, Rev. Dachollom Datiri said the church and the family should find consolation in God because late Alexander Lar had finished his race and was resting with the Lord.

“The home call of Baba Lar took all of us in the COCIN Board of Trustee by surprise. We recall our last visit to him as a board on 18 November 2019 and how we rejoiced as we prayed with him thanking God for how he ha,d fair regaining his health.”

Bab Alexander Lar died on the 3 January, 2020 and was laid to rest in his home village, Tillam located few miles from Langtang North Local Government Area.