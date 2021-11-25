Tears flowed freely as popular comedian, Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe, was buried in Lagos today.

The actor died on Monday, November 22, 2021 after a brief illness.

In 2011, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) accused Omidina of trafficking in cocaine. However, a Lagos High Court later ruled the case as false and defamatory, and was discharged and aquitted.

Omidina rose to fame after featuring in Iru Esin, a movie produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997. Since then, he has starred in other movies such as Àkóbí Gómìnà, Owo Laso Oge, Obáj’obalo, Arewa Okunrin, Teni Teni, and Ojabo Kofo among others.

In his tribute, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “Baba Suwe’s death had left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled in the entertainment industry. I pray that God will grant the late Babatunde Omidina eternal rest and grant the family, colleagues and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

