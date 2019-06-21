Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The late Bishop Emeritus of Sokoto, Most Rev. Kevin Joseph Aje, was on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, laid to rest amidst glowing tributes. Present to pay their last respect were former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, traditional ruler of Ikulu Kingdom, Kaduna State, Chief Kukah and others. They were also priests and members of the laity, including religious leaders from other Christian denominations.

The requiem Mass was celebrated at the Holy Family Cathedral, Sokoto, and was celebrated by Bishop John Cardinal Onaiyekan and 16 others. The Metropolitan of Kaduna Province, Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso, presided over the Mass. Cardinal Oyenaikan in his tribute traced his relationship with Bishop Aje to many decades ago, when they were both appointed and consecrated on the same day in Rome in January 1983. He recalled that the late Bishop administered Sokoto Diocese situated in the Islamic heartland with faith, courage and tenacity.

Ogbeh said the late Bishop’s steadfast advocacy of cordiality between Christians and Muslims did a lot in improving inter religious harmony in his areas of charge and in the country as a whole. He described him as a peacemaker and a bridge builder.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, also said President Buhari recommended the sterling virtues of Aje to younger priests and preachers and to all Nigerians at large.

He described Aje as a “great spiritual father,” who has left his footprints on the sands of time and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Bishop Aje was born on April 25, 1934, ordained Priest on June 12, 1966. He served as a priest for almost 50 years. He was ordained Coadjutor Bishop of Sokoto January 6, 1983, and installed April 28, 1985. He resigned as Bishop of Sokoto Sept. 8, 2011. He died on May 27, 2019.