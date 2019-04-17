Tears and anger rolled uncontrollably as victims of the recent Nasarawa killings were laid to rest in Kochum-Numa village in AKwanga council of Nasarawa State.

A total of 16 out of the 17 victims of the attack were committed to mother earth after the performance of Christian rites.

One of the deceased, believed to be a Muslim and DJ at the party, was buried according to Islamic rites a day after the mass killings.

The mass burial which was held around noon after the bodies were moved from the Akwanga General Hospital mortuary to the village for final internment was a moment of grief for family members, relatives, friends and other sympathisers as they were seen weeping profusely over the gruesome departure of their loved ones.

Recalled that Fulani herdsmen had last Sunday at about 9 pm invaded Kochum-Numa village in Akwanga local government area of the state during the celebration of a naming ceremony and massacred 16 persons including the father and mother of the celebrants.

Several others too were wounded and are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the State.

The state deputy governor, Silas Agara, who attended the mass burial sponsored by the state government, pledged his government’s commitment to fishing out the perpetrators of the dastardly act within days.

The state deputy governor who was accompanied by top government functionaries and security chiefs, pleaded with the affected people to remain calm while the law enforcement agencies carry out investigations and possible arrest of the culprits.