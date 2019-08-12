Gyang Bere, Jos

To mark the centenary birthday of the doyen of Accounting in Nigeria, Chief Akintola Williams, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has presented a scholarship of N250,000 to an orphan and a 200-level student of the Department of Accounting, University of Jos, (UNIJOS), Miss Dakwak Nerat Musa.

Musa, who lost her father 10 years ago shared tears of joy with her mother, Hannatu Musa, when the cheque was presented to her by Chairman of ICAN Jos and District Society, Mr Dooiyor Julius at the university’s Department of Accounting yesterday.

Julius noted that the scholarship was in honour of Mr. Akintola Williams who was marking his centenary celebration.

“On behalf of the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), I have the pleasure of presenting to you, Dakwak Nerat Musa of the Accounting Department of University of Jos, the Akintola Williams scholarship to mark his centenary celebration.

“The award was instituted by the institute to celebrate the 100 birthday of Mr Akintola Williams, the Doyen of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria on August 9, 2019.

The Award is in the sum of N250,000.” Julius presented the cheque to the acting Head of Department, Accounting, Dr. Mary Ogenyi and the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Samuel Ocholi who represented the Vice Chancellor, delivered the cheque to Dakwak Nerat Musa immediately.