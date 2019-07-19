Uche Usim, Abuja

Dignitaries from all walks of life converged on the International Conference Centre, Abuja to bid a final farewell to late Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, the immediate past National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), who died on May 31 in Abuja after a brief illness.

Popularly called FOJ, he left behind a wife and two children.

Dubbed the man of the people, late Johnson was born on May 2, 1960 in Lagos State.

He started his public career with Lagos State Health Services as clerical staff and later joined the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 1985 and made indelible marks in trade union practice. He held positions in virtually all cadres of PENGASSAN structure.

He is reputed to have undertaken legacy projects including making the association self reliant. Johnson led the members of PENGASSAN against the privatization of NNPC and led the struggle for the reform of the Nigerian oil sector.

Before his interment, a funeral service was held in his honour where his family, friends and well-wishers paid him glowing tributes.

Leading in the flurry of tributes was his wife, Mrs Adesuwa Johnson who said the late activist changed her life remarkably.

“Olabode, you were an amazing father, friend, mentor and leader to our children. My life coach, you taught me humility both in words and actions. It’s going to be difficult going the rest of my life without you”, she stated.

In his remarks, President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle described the deceased as a man who stood for betterment of the industry.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari in his remarks described late Johnson’s demise as a huge loss to the industry and the nation at large. He described him as a good and exemplary leader who will be greatly missed.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan said the ministry enjoyed a cordial relationship with PENGASSAN while late Johnson was in charge.

Nigeria Labour Congress President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said the deceased came, saw and conquered.

“He personified trade union unity and solidarity. The labour house was his second home.”

A common line from almost all those who had the privilege of paying tributes to the late PENGASSAN President described him as a great leader and a man of peace who stood for unionism.

At the funeral service, Late Johnson’s son, Gbenga, took a brief Bible reading from the Book of Revelations, Chapter 21, from Verse 1 to 8, while his sister, Damilola struggled with emotions as she read a profile of her late father.