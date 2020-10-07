The Tech Experience Centre, an ambitious technology project aimed at bridging the gap to cutting-edge technology for millions of Nigerians, has been described as strategic to the Federal Government’s plan to build a digital Nigeria for all citizens.

The foregoing was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami.

Pantami who was the Special Guest of Honour, at the formal unveiling of the Tech Experience Centre expressed delight with the project, even as he conveyed the feelings of President Muhammadu Buhari on the launch of the massive initiative.

The Centre houses a convergence of globally renowned tech giants such as Cisco, HP, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Zinox, Schneider Electric, Samsung, Apple and Bosch, among others, all under one roof to create an immersive experience of the latest technologies.

‘‘I am delighted to be here today to witness the commissioning of this landmark project. I am here to convey the regards of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been instrumental to the current drive of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy for the ICT sector to achieve a Digital Nigeria.

‘‘We are happy to see this huge technology initiative become a reality as it shows the private sector has bought into our visions for Nigeria. Achieving a Digital Nigeria is not the responsibility of government alone. The role of government is to come up with the right policies and create the enabling environment while the private sector also supports the efforts of government. This Tech Experience Centre is very strategic to the seven pillars of our digital economy strategy which include: Digital Literacy and Skills Development; Service Infrastructure; Solid Infrastructure; Digital Services Promotion and Development; Soft Infrastructure; Digital Societies and Emerging Technologies and lastly Indigenous Content Development.

‘‘I wish to commend TD Africa and the Zinox Chairman, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh for their efforts in birthing this Tech Experience Centre which we are certain will create a huge opportunity for our youths and many other Nigerians,’’ he disclosed.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Host, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed the management of TD Africa for the bold initiative, even as he disclosed that the Lagos State Government is already laying the foundation for the state to be the technology hub of Nigeria and West Africa.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat emphasised the important role of technology as a game-changer in any society.