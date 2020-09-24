Chinenye Anuforo

Nicholas Travers, Director, Central and West Africa, Dell Technologies, has expressed delight over the expected launch of the Tech Experience Centre, an ambitious technology project that will bridge the gap to cutting-edge technologies for millions of Nigerians.

Specifically, he revealed that the project will save the huge costs and capital flight while also boosting technology adoption in Nigeria.

Travers hailed TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost tech, lifestyle and solutions distributor for the landmark initiative. Further, he disclosed that Dell Technologies, a partner on the project and one of the global tech giants expected to occupy the centre, is proud to be associated with the unprecedented development.

‘‘This is a fantastic initiative by TD Africa, perhaps the first of its kind in the region and we are proud to be part of it. With expected visitors spanning CEOs, MDs and Heads of Technology from different sectors of the Nigerian economy, we believe the Tech Experience Centre will help reduce the decision making cycle and save huge costs and time of traveling to locations outside our continent to visit and experience these technologies at work.’’

In addition, Travers revealed his excitement with the strategic nature of the Experience Centre, which he believes will go a long way in helping Dell Technologies showcase its suite of cutting-edge technologies.

‘‘The launch of the Experience Centre will support the growth of technology in Nigeria and the West African region. Also, it provides a fantastic platform for Dell Technologies to showcase the very many technologies we offer,’’ he enthused.

Baring his mind on the categories of visitors that would benefit from the presence of Dell Technologies in the Tech Experience Centre, Travers cited corporate, Small and Medium business and potential customers from the public sector.

On September 7, 2016, Dell and EMC joined forces in the largest technology merger in history to become Dell Technologies. An Enterprise and IT Transformation market leader, Dell Technologies unites technology leaders – Dell, EMC, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware – in one company with the power to drive digital transformation, fueled by the desire to drive human progress through technology.

The Tech Experience Centre, arguably the first of its kind in Africa, is set for launch on Thursday, October 1st 2020, incidentally the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, with the launch streamed live online for the benefit of tech enthusiasts.

Expected to officially commission the centre is the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami.

The Tech Centre is widely expected to boost Nigeria’s relevance in the global technology race and shore up the country’s march to technology independence. Also, the expected launch of the Centre marks the first time global tech giants will come together to establish their respective experience centres under one roof to create a truly immersive and rich experience of latest technologies in action.