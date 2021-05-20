From Uche Usim, Abuja

Driven by the need to provide a platform for businesses to interact electronically, a Nigeria-registered hi-tech company, E.F Network Limited has unveiled an e-commerce solutions directory targeting mainly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are the major drivers of the economy.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Gideon Egbuchulam, in a recent statement said that the move was consistent with the Federal Government’s efforts at boosting economic development, by leveraging on Information Communications Technology (ICT) resources.

According to the Imo State-born industrialist, the company has in the last six months rolled out some innovative products aimed at providing solutions to the societal challenges and ultimately solve the unemployment nightmare.

He said: “First was efphonetaxi, licensed by the NCC to deploy internet nationwide and now this e-commerce directory (efcontact.com), which gives every registered business a mini-website to showcase all their products and services.

“With efcontact.com, there is no need for MSMEs to waste money buying domain names in dollars, paying for a webmaster to construct their website and electronically advertise their products and services. It’s actually targeted at low-income earners.”