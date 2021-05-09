From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

To commemorate his birthday, and share the love with the needy, well-meaning Nigerian, Jerome Ikechukwu Okeke, donated the sum of N50,000 each to over 44 less privileged people.

The recipient list was made up of poor widows, blind and aged people, as well young men and women struggling to go through school or start a business to earn a living.

Presenting the cash awards of N50,000 each to the recipients at his country home in his community, Uruagu, Nnewi, of Anambra State, the donor, stated that he want to use his birthday to, to also share the love and put smiles on faces of the common man.

He added that the celebration was meant to be in Abuja but later decided to start from the grassroots.

One of the recipients was a single mother taking care of her many children alone.

Story has it that 11 years ago, her husband travelled to his village alone to see his kinsmen, as he occasionally does, and till today, he never returned.

She travelled to the village to find him but she was told he didn’t even get to the village. It may have been a fatal accident, kidnapping, or the man absconded, no one knows till today.

She has been singlehandedly taking care of the children and it has not been easy.

In the words of the celebrant and donor, “This money will not change their lives, but it will make their next few weeks happier and easier. And I am so glad to contribute to their happiness, no matter how little.”

He also cleared the hospital bills of patients who have been discharged but unable to pay their bills at the Anambra State University Teaching Hospital, Awka and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

Donated 1.5 million Naira with his friends to victims of a fire outbreak at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Premises, Awka.And also visited the Awka and Onitsha Federal Prisons with food, clothings, medical supplies and books for the inmates.