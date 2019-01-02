Data protection is no longer just a technology issue. It is political and commercial impact is far-reaching. In 2018, we saw the Europe Union introduce sweeping data protection legislation under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). And in the United States, leaders of tech giants testified before Congress regarding data privacy and protection. There’s a heightened awareness of and expectation for better information security and that’s a good thing.

But just as a new data protection baseline has been established, the complexity and frequency of cyber security threats is increasing. Threats that were novel a few years ago are now available as a service and with little technical expertise. 2018 saw an increase in hijacking IT resources for mining cryptocurrency, but ransomware, insider attacks and malware aren’t letting up. While these threats will continue, here are some key trends to keep a close eye on in the year ahead.

Biometric hacking, an increase in phishing attacks and sophisticated use of artificial intelligence (AI) are among the top cyber security threats to be expected in 2019, as attackers stop at nothing to steal identities and evade detection through new techniques.

Attacks through theft of biometric data

While several major leaks of biometric data have already occurred globally, the Middle East and Africa regions could see the first attacks in the theft and use of biometric data in 2019, according to Kaspersky Lab.

“As more biometric systems for user identification and authentication are being implemented by various financial institutions in META (Middle East, Turkey and Africa), 2019 will see criminals exposing vulnerabilities in passcodes, touch ID sensors and facial recognition,” says Fabio Assolini, senior security researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

“While many financial organisations consider these emerging biometric-based solutions to improve security over current authentication methods, biometric data will increasingly be used to steal sensitive information.”

AI, machine learning make attacks harder to detect

Manuel Corregedor, COO at Telspace Systems, says 2019 will see more advanced exploitation of AI to carry out and conceal new exploits.

“I believe we will see an increase in attackers utilising AI and machine learning as a means to make their attacks more difficult to detect or prevent,” says Corregedor.

However, AI will also change the way the industry deals with threats.

Brian Pinnock, cyber security specialist at Mimecast, says AI and machine learning will play a more prominent role as the velocity and variety of attacks makes conventional approaches – such as blacklists – outdated and ill-equipped to deal with modern cyber threats.

“Organisations will realise the importance of threat intelligence and will focus on the need for an ‘intelligence function’ to identify threats,” says Pinnock.

Phishing scams to soar

As e-mail attacks grow more frequent and complex, more organisations will be left scrambling for new ways to reduce risk and better detect and remediate threats in 2019.

Pinnock says throughout 2019, the most insidious development won’t be new attack types, but, rather, improved execution of existing attack types, especially those delivered via e-mail.