Chinenye Anuforo

Today’s mobile phones have become more than just a way to make and receive calls, and, as such, their appeals to cyber criminals have increased.

Mobile malware is now very much a reality and a growing threat. The truth is, malware can end up on a mobile device and it can be difficult for end users to know if they have been infected. Below are tips identified by some cybercrime prevention experts on how you can protect your smartphones from possible attacks.

Regularly check your apps

Which ones are running? Anything suspicious should be deleted immediately. You can usually tell if malware is present if you notice decreased battery life (because there is something running in the background) or an increase in data use (as the malware transmits data from the phone). It is also important to keep your apps and the device up to date since criminals will use vulnerabilities in the apps or the device in order to hack into your phone. If you detect suspicious apps/services running, try

to find more information about it. If you don’t use it, remove it from your phone.