“All progress on mobile, internet and data usage penetration would be sustained for increased investments and effective regulation of the telecom sector”

Chinenye Anuforo

Perhaps for most Nigerians, the biggest telecom sector news of 2018 can be said to be the sale of 9mobile to Teleology Holdings Limited.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in their

roles as regulators, opted for an innovative approach to dealing with a distressed company, which 9Mobile’s predecessor, Etisalat, had become when investors from Mubadala Group, Etisalat International, pulled out of Nigeria. Heavily indebted, the glaring option would have been for EMTS to close shop, throw 4,000 employees into the unemployment market, disconnect 22 million Nigerian subscribers and collapse the network of competitors that would have struggled to absorb these subscribers at short notice and jeopardise businesses that run on the network. Of the companies that indicated interest, five made it to an advanced stage. One pulled out of the acquisition bid, two were dropped for not including financial offers in their bids, leaving Smile Telecoms and Teleology Holdings Limited, which made offers, as the last two standing. Financial advisor to the transaction, Barclays Africa, after its analysis of the offers, named Teleology as the preferred bidder. By default, Smile became the reserve bidder, waiting in the wings to snatch 9Mobile where the preferred bidder was unable to meet its obligations for the phased payment. Teleology, however, met the first timeline by paying the initial $50 million deposit within the stipulated timeframe.

After about eight months when it made the initial $50 million non-refundable deposit to acquire 9mobile, Teleology holdings was given final approval of no objection by the board of the NCC to own the telecommunications company. The company also immediately constituted a new board of directors to manage the affairs of the company following the disbandment of the interim board which held forth while the bid process and payment negotiations lasted.

ICT sector attracted $40bn FDI in 2018

About $40 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) came into Nigeria through the Information and Communication Technology sector of the economy, the Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, said.

This is an increase of $8bn over the $32bn FDI that came into the country in 2015, Shittu also stated.

He made these known during the official session of the 6th regular meeting of the National Council on Communication Technology (NCCT) which took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The minister said the performance of the telecommunications industry also improved, noting that there was

a positive increase in the number of active telecoms subscribers with an increase from 148,70 million in August 2015 to 162.05 million as at September 2018 – an increase of 7%.