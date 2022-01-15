There is no gainsaying that cutting deals comes easy to genial billionaire businessman, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh. For the serial digital entrepreneur and Chairman of Zinox Group, he has earned a name for himself through his visionary contributions to Africa’s ICT space. In January 2018, it took the deftness and patriotic zeal of Ekeh, through his Zinox Group, to outbid some international brands including a particular sector leader in the e-commerce market to acquire the then ailing but leading Nigeria composite e-Commerce giant, Konga. The Imo State-born Ekeh patriotically put everything into the negotiations and came out on top. And since the mega deal —a development that has been widely described as one of the most brilliant merger & acquisitions in the contemporary business world with Yudala, another e-commerce firm affiliated with Zinox Group dissolved into Konga— the company has astounded online marketplace experts and business watchers with its impressive growth trajectory, catapulting it to the peak of the sector and culminating in the brand becoming a highly sought after prospect for global investors.

Ekeh and his team have worked —and are still working— on their vision to make Konga, a top-of-the-mind brand. They have altered the equation in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy through innovation, experience and quality corporate culture. With the opening of the multi-billion dollar Africa’s first robotic warehouse on a sprawling land in Lekki, Lagos where Artificial Intelligence has been deployed to ease its entire operation, Konga has quietly risen like a phoenix and transformed into a viable brand that may list on the NYSE and the London Stock Exchange in the nearest future.

Ekeh, a first rate, Indian-trained economist and Global Advisor to Microsoft, is not done yet. It was learnt he is joining the new cloud boom as his Konga is set to pioneer another first with the launch of the first Cloud TV in the country. Spotlight gathered from a source that the new Konga TV will be an innovative niche station that will run on a digital cloud-based platform and will serve a global audience including Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, as well as other key stakeholders, such as potential investors and other groups and individuals in the online marketplace sector in search of a reliable platform with which to trade, engage or interact with others. Already, work has reached an advanced stage at the station’s studio located in Gbagada, Lagos and it’s expected to go live as soon as the first quarter of the New Year. Ekeh can be described as a true Nigeria’s Diamond and one of the very few authentic wealthy men around. With this new project, he is on his way to meeting the target of turning his tech group into an octopus worth $10 billion in valuation in some few years to come.