From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the lingering impasse between landlords and tenants, a property management firm, Shelta, has unveiled the Rent Payer App to addressing the problem and also reduces financial burden on tenants.

Shelta’s Chief Executive Officer, Austin Igwe, at a media parley yesterday in Abuja, noted that app is intended to target at least 5,000 subscribers in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and 12 other states.

Igwe explained that it would also give room for flexible payment of rents, be it monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or annually, due to tenants’ income.

He, however, stated that the property must be rentable thereby preventing detrimental wear, guaranteed rent through a tech-driven approach, property listing, litigation cover for property owners to the tune of N2 million.

He said, “tenants who subscribe to ‘the rent payer’ service on the platform would be able to pay their rents in full through Shelta’s funding channel.

“The tenants have the option of flexible rent payment according to their income structure; be it monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or annually.

“The platform is not aimed at eliminating estate agents and property managers; it is meant to address the issues of litigation between the landlord and tenant.

“We are targeting about 5,000 subscribers in 15 states between now and before the end of next year.”

According to him, “the service was launched to help reduce the stress of tenants who find it hard to pay rents annually, adding that it would further curb the usual litigation between the landlords and tenants.

“The firm will pay the appropriate tax on commissions, adding that the property owners were expected to pay the tenement rate and land use charges on their buildings.”