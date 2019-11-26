The First Technical University, Ibadan, (Tech-U) has announced the resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The management of Tech-U, Nigeria’s premier technical university, disclosed this in a statement that newly admitted students are expected to come into residence on Sunday, December 8, 2019 ahead of the orientation programme which is scheduled to commence on Monday, December 9 and run till December 20, 2019.

Returning students are expected back on campus by January 5, 2020.

According to the statement by Media Assistant to the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Wole Adejumo, registration for courses will commence on December 18, 2019 while lectures will commence on Monday, January 6, 2020.