The management of the First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan, hàs released the results of the Local Government scholarship exams as well as the Josephus Foundation Scholarship Examination, which was taken last month.

The university also disclosed that 165 of the 436 candidates who wrote the examination have been offered admission through the local government scholarship scheme.

The successful candidates were the best five from each of the 33 Local Government Areas of the state.

Tech-U; Nigeria’s premier technical university, will resume its 2019/2020 academic session in November and it presently has 16 programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to a statement issued by the university’s management, candidates are expected to check their results via the school’s web portal; https://tech-u.edu.ng/ scholarship/confirmation.