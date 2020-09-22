Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sounded former Chelsea director, Michael Emanelo, as well Wolverhampton Wanderers official, Seyi Olofinjana, for the vacant post of NFF technical director, SCORENigeria reports.

The position is vacant after the contract of Bitrus Bewarang was not renewed.

Former Super Eagles’ defender, Emenalo, was until recently the sports director at Ligue 1 club, AS Monaco, while another ex-international, Olofinjana, has risen through the ranks at Premier League side, Wolves.

Nasiru Jibrin is currently heading the technical department in an acting capacity as a result.

Former Barcelona winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, is also said to have been approached for the same post.