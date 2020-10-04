Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Architect Sanusi Waziri Gumau, has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Rector of Audhi Polytechnic, Edo State,Dr Momodu Jimah.

Gumau made this known in a condolence message signed and issued by Muhammad lnuwa Wada, the Deputy Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, on brehalf of the Management and the entire Staff and Students.

‘The Rector received with shock the news of the sudden death of his colleague and friend, the RECTOR, AUCHI Polytechnic, Edo State, Dr. Momodu Jimah. Arc Sanusi..

‘Architect Sanusi Waziri Gumau and Dr Jimah were both Deputies, lActing Rectors and appointed Rectors at the same time.

‘Really, the Technical Education sector of country has lost a very dedicated and hardworking leader whose determination was geared toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic using technological approach.

‘May God almighty forgive his wrongdoings and give his family, the Auchi Polytechnic Community, TVET institutions and the nation in general the fortitude to bear this great and irreparable loss.’