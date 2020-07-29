A 32-year-old technician, Mohammed Aminu, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, for giving false information to the police.

The police charged Aminu with one count charge of giving false information.

The prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant who resides in Dabi, Kwali FCT Abuja came to Kwali police station on July 27, 2020 and alleged that he was attacked.

Yakubu said the defendant also alleged that he was robbed of a total sum of N30,000.

He said that during police investigation the defendant confessed to misleading the police and ”Bako Vigilante group”.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 178 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The defence counsel, Isah Salisu, prayed the court to grant his client bail, assuring that a reliable surety will be provided and that he will not jump bail if granted.

Magistrate Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.