By Christopher Oji

A 32-year-old technician, Toheeb Akanji (aka T.cash) has stabbed to death a member of transport union at the Agbado area of Ogun State, on Christmas eve.

The 42-year-old transport member, Damilare Babatunde Oladipupo, was killed in a party at Blue Roof Hotel.

The Ogun State Police Command arrested the suspect following a distress call received at the Agbado Divisional Headquarters, at about 12:30 midnight from one Oluomo, that one Oladipupo Babatunde (a.k.a No Story), who came to Blue Roof Hotel in Adiyan Gasline to celebrate with the hotel owner, has been stabbed to death by an unknown person.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene. On getting there, it was discovered that the deceased was lured out of the hotel and stabbed severally in the chest, hand and face. It was also discovered that he struggled with his assailant which made him to seize the cardigan wore by the suspect as well as the knife he used to stab him.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.