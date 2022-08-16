By Lous Ibah

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has awarded ISO 9001: 2015 Certification to Techno Oil Limited for complying with best practices and international standards.

ISO 9001:2015 Certification is a quality management systems award, bestowed on companies by SON for full compliance with quality standards and best practices in management.

The award ceremony is slated to take place at Techno Oil Head Office in Lagos on August 16, 2022, where the presentation of the certificate to the company will be performed.

Speaking on the latest SON certification clinched by her company, Mrs Nkechi Obi, the Group Managing Director of Techno Oil said: “With this award, Techno Oil will continue to ensure and sustain compliance with both local and international standards at every level of our operations.

“We are excited with the award as a recognition of our commitment to best practices and we are ever grateful to SON for being our partner in progress.”

Obi described the certification as another milestone to be recorded by the company, having received ISO 9001:2008 in the past.

“This shows our unalloyed commitment to best practices as a company,” Obi stated.

Techno Oil is an integrated, wholly indigenous company which today holds a diverse portfolio of prime investments in oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.

The company has positioned itself as a leader in the petroleum industry through the deployment of strategic assets such as Fuel Terminal Facility, LPG Coastal Storage Terminal, Cylinder Manufacturing Plant, Lubricant Blending Plant, Retail Outlets, that have aided the distribution of fuels, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Lubricants and LPG cylinders, across the country.