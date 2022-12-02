By Maduka Nweke

Technogym, the premier world leader in the design of fitness and wellness equipment recently announced the launch of its new outlet located on the Victoria Island area of Lagos state, increasing the number of its existing centres in Lekki and Abuja respectively.

Technogym’s space is designed to cater to the increasing demand for the best fitness and wellness products and services and to provide its clients with an interactive in-store experience. The space targets enthusiasts of all levels who enjoy being active and practicing sports, both at home and in a gym. At the Technogym boutique, customers can discover and enjoy the brand’s iconic collections among other merchandise on display.

Speaking at the launch of the new space, Black Pelican Limited CEO, Michael Owolabi, said ‘’We decided to launch the new outlet on Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island to meet the need of our esteemed client’s quest for excellent service delivery and the genuine desire to bring our solutions and services closer to the end-users.’’

“Our BPL Wellness subsidiary manages our wellness business and represents the number one wellness company in the world, Technogym. it is a premium facility that can boast of the best gym equipment specially designed to help users meet the maximum requirements to keep fit and remain active always. We offer services to our clients with the help of highly qualified technicians.” He added

Individuals and organisations have access to the best range of fitness equipment in the world.

Equipment readily available at the Technogym facility include exercise bikes, fitness accessories, rowers, treadmills, Technogym elliptical, benches, unica, kinesis amongst several others.